time is fleeting by northy
Photo 4128

time is fleeting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdbLirsZ_4Q

or something... switching off on the word of the day... this is "tomorrow's" - the prompt is the word "tube"...
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1130% complete

