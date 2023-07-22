Sign up
Photo 4142
Photo 4142
fell down the rabbit hole
i was going to refer to this as a "flight of fancy" for today's word prompt (flight), but not even sure it qualifies for that!
definition: An idea, narrative, suggestion, etc., which is extremely imaginative and which appears to be entirely unrealistic, untrue, or impractical
at at any rate, i think it's reasonably centred - so there's that...
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Tags
rabbit
,
lego
,
centre
,
bad bunny
,
breaking the rules
,
mailing tube
,
lego rabbit
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
july23words
,
july23words-northy
Leave a Comment
