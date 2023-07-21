Previous
who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men... by northy
Photo 4141

who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBnO9dw3n6A

for today's words which happens to be "shadow"...
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
