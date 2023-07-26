Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4146
that lightbulb moment
you're just going to have to trust me that there is a lightbulb in there... it is sitting on my iPad with a pattern created in PS...
for the July words thing... the word is "lightbulb"
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5248
photos
321
followers
44
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4148
Latest from all albums
4141
4142
789
4143
4144
4145
4146
4148
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
28th July 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pattern
,
lightbulb
,
graphic
,
ipad
,
ipad light
,
july23words
,
july23words-northy
