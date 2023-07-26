Previous
that lightbulb moment by northy
that lightbulb moment

you're just going to have to trust me that there is a lightbulb in there... it is sitting on my iPad with a pattern created in PS...

for the July words thing... the word is "lightbulb"
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
