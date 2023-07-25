Sign up
Previous
Photo 4145
even more paperwork
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwQTjf0HTk8
for today's "triangle" prompt... and because my brain couldn't think of anything else today...
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
25th July 2023 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
paperwork
,
northy-soundtrack
,
july23words
,
july23words-northy
