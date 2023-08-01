"Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship"also...this week on 52frames the prompt is "water"... i have several ideas... mist/fog is one of them...how i did this... i found a still image from the last scene in Casablanca with Rick and Louis walking off into the fog... printed it... stuck it on card stock and (tried to) carefully cut it out (messed up Rick's hat a bit)... stood the cut-out on the floor... started up the mini-humidifier... added some light... and voila! 🥴had i made this work yesterday i would have posted it for the word of the day which was "friends"...(i know it has its flaws, but it turned out much better than i'd hoped and even though i guess it's kind of a cheat, i'm quite happy with it)