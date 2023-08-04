Sign up
Previous
Photo 4154
a touch of grunge
almost but not quite abstract... this is, i think, 17 images of my bedroom window layered in photoshop using the "difference" layer style, and then converted to b&w in silver fx... i couldn't really tell you why i like it, but i do... 🥴
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5254
photos
316
followers
44
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4146
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th August 2023 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
photoshop
,
grunge
,
layers
,
craptastic mess
,
almost but not quite abstract
Aydyn
ace
This is great!
August 5th, 2023
