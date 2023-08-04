Previous
a touch of grunge by northy
Photo 4154

a touch of grunge

almost but not quite abstract... this is, i think, 17 images of my bedroom window layered in photoshop using the "difference" layer style, and then converted to b&w in silver fx... i couldn't really tell you why i like it, but i do... 🥴
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Aydyn ace
This is great!
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise