"look at all the lonely people" by northy
Photo 4153

"look at all the lonely people"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuS5NuXRb5Y

for my push challenge set by @francoise which was to do a photo that interprets the word "crowd"...
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1138% complete

☠northy ace
@francoise - here's another one... i have one more idea - we'll see if i get around to pulling it off on the weekend 🙂

this is actually a pretty tough (meaning good) challenge for me! i typically default to minimalism and negative space... so filling the frame with STUFF is hard!
August 5th, 2023  
