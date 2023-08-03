Sign up
Photo 4153
"look at all the lonely people"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuS5NuXRb5Y
for my push challenge set by
@francoise
which was to do a photo that interprets the word "crowd"...
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
Tags
crowd
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
northy-soundtrack
,
get-pushed-574
☠northy
ace
@francoise
- here's another one... i have one more idea - we'll see if i get around to pulling it off on the weekend 🙂
this is actually a pretty tough (meaning good) challenge for me! i typically default to minimalism and negative space... so filling the frame with STUFF is hard!
August 5th, 2023
this is actually a pretty tough (meaning good) challenge for me! i typically default to minimalism and negative space... so filling the frame with STUFF is hard!