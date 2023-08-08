Sign up
Previous
Photo 4158
everybody wants to rule the world... (dark version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlm4QqNAPiE
i think this may be an epic fail but (a) i have nothing else for the evening and (b) i'm not convinced the concept is entirely irretrievable...
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
0
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5264
photos
314
followers
44
following
1139% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
8th August 2023 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
,
salt lamp
,
dystopia
,
shiny happy people
,
northy-soundtrack
,
human elements
,
adventures in dystopia
