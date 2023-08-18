Sign up
Photo 4167
Photo 4167
can you hear me... (redux)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep7W89I_V_g
last tried this back in December... thought i'd give it another go...
i somehow had it in mind for 52F's minimalism prompt but i don't think it quite qualifies...
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th August 2023 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
,
satellite dish
,
dollhouse furniture
,
mini humidifier
,
northy-soundtrack
,
dollhouse satellite dish
,
songtitle-99
