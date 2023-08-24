Sign up
Photo 4173
deconstructed
a bunch of subway platform shots smooshed together using auto blend in PS and converted to b&w... i really need to get out more 🥴
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
25th August 2023 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
platform
,
leading lines
,
layers
,
subway station
,
craptastic mess
