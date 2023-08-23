Sign up
Previous
Photo 4172
scenes of the road
well - of the pavement to be exact... a nothing shot... i liked the light... that is all!
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
Tags
road
,
light
,
abstract
,
sidewalk
,
pavement
,
abstractaug2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think it's something and I like the light too.
August 24th, 2023
