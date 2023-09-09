Sign up
Photo 4186
come here often? (sooc)
stormtrooper being awkward (snicker)
on 52frames this week the prompt is "triangular composition"... i *think* this qualifies...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSRwzP23ifI
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5320
photos
306
followers
44
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
9th September 2023 5:28pm
Tags
star wars
,
sooc
,
triangle
,
stormtrooper
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
nf-sooc-2023
,
nf-sooc-2023-northy
