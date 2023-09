for get pushed this week @wakelys challenged me to shoot from the hip... had to run an errand up town this afternoon so took my camera with me and "clicked" blindly along the way... most of the images are dreck, but this one isn't too bad (and there were some really BAD ones, including some so bad they might almost be good 🥴)... note that although it seems as though the guy was looking right at me, i really don't think he was...this one is sooc... i have an edited one in my other album...