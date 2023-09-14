Previous
walking on the moon (sooc) by northy
Photo 4191

walking on the moon (sooc)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPwMdZOlPo8

for some dumb reason i decided i wanted to try soap bubbles sooc... we shall now forget about this experiment and never speak of it again...
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Delwyn Barnett ace
Haha! Pretty good for Sooc though! Impressive.
September 15th, 2023  
