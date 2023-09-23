Sign up
Previous
Photo 4200
Cardiff Castle (very definitely not SOOC)
on vacay and done with the SOOC thing...
this was edited to smithereens as i wanted to pull out the drama sky while keeping the castle from hiding in silhouette...
just passing through... headed to Brecon Beacons in the morning...
(exif is 5 hours off - while day i'll remember to reset it when i travel... today is not that day 🥴)
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
sky
,
castle
,
cardiff
,
cardiff castle
,
uktrip2023
