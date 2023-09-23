Cardiff Castle (very definitely not SOOC)

on vacay and done with the SOOC thing...



this was edited to smithereens as i wanted to pull out the drama sky while keeping the castle from hiding in silhouette...



just passing through... headed to Brecon Beacons in the morning...



(exif is 5 hours off - while day i'll remember to reset it when i travel... today is not that day 🥴)