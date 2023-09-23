Previous
Cardiff Castle (very definitely not SOOC) by northy
Photo 4200

Cardiff Castle (very definitely not SOOC)

on vacay and done with the SOOC thing...

this was edited to smithereens as i wanted to pull out the drama sky while keeping the castle from hiding in silhouette...

just passing through... headed to Brecon Beacons in the morning...

(exif is 5 hours off - while day i'll remember to reset it when i travel... today is not that day 🥴)
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1150% complete

