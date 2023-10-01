Sign up
Previous
Photo 4208
experiencing art
went to the Tate Modern today... i seem to be something of a philistine... i forgot to note down the info about this piece of art... 😱🫣😐
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5353
photos
305
followers
44
following
1152% complete
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
121
826
4206
122
827
4207
828
4208
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st October 2023 4:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
art
,
tate modern
,
human element
,
uktrip2023
JackieR
ace
Oh my it's wierd in that gallery. Hope you crossed the wobbly bridge??
October 1st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Haha awesome shot of these two NOT appreciating the art
October 1st, 2023
