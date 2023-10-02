Previous
at St. Paul's by northy
Photo 4209

at St. Paul's

visited St. Paul's today (and the Tower of London)...

out of curiosity, would you consider this to be "dappled" light? (it's the prompt at 52Frames this week)

in the interests of full disclosure, i cloned out a couple floor lights, as well as a plaque-thing with some info on it...
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
borof ace
The arches and lights are beautiful.
October 2nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fabulous light, i think theres a bit of dappling and it's your project so there!!
October 2nd, 2023  
