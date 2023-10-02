Sign up
Previous
Photo 4209
at St. Paul's
visited St. Paul's today (and the Tower of London)...
out of curiosity, would you consider this to be "dappled" light? (it's the prompt at 52Frames this week)
in the interests of full disclosure, i cloned out a couple floor lights, as well as a plaque-thing with some info on it...
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd October 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
hallway
,
uktrip2023
,
st paul*s cathedral
borof
ace
The arches and lights are beautiful.
October 2nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Fabulous light, i think theres a bit of dappling and it's your project so there!!
October 2nd, 2023
