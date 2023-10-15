Previous
left by northy
Photo 4221

left

actually... i think it's "right" 🥴

a shoe abandoned by the road...

for the minimal shoe challenge...

i'm always puzzled by abandoned shoes... especially when it's just one shoe... how? why?
15th October 2023

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1156% complete

