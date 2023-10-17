Previous
your move... by northy
your move...

@farmreporter challenged me to "games people play" this week for get pushed... i have all sorts of ideas for this one 🥴
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLi7Ljcy6n8

(incidentally - i just realized that my camera is still on UK time... weird thing is that not only did i never set it to UK time, but we were in the UK for several days before it switched itself over... i am SO confused!!!)
☠northy

What is this "colour" of which you speak?
@farmreporter- here's one! as i said above, i have a fair few ideas... hoping i'll have to the time to work on more of them!
October 18th, 2023  
