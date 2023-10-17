Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4223
your move...
@farmreporter
challenged me to "games people play" this week for get pushed... i have all sorts of ideas for this one 🥴
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLi7Ljcy6n8
(incidentally - i just realized that my camera is still on UK time... weird thing is that not only did i never set it to UK time, but we were in the UK for several days before it switched itself over... i am SO confused!!!)
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5375
photos
305
followers
44
following
1156% complete
View this month »
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4221
4222
4223
Latest from all albums
4216
4217
833
4218
4219
4221
4222
4223
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th October 2023 1:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
queen
,
skull
,
halloween
,
pawn
,
chess piece
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
dark lady
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-101
,
get-pushed-585
☠northy
ace
@farmreporter-
here's one! as i said above, i have a fair few ideas... hoping i'll have to the time to work on more of them!
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close