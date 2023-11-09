this was a bit of a surprise... the iPhone has a macro feature, but it doesn't seem to do the close-up bokeh thing very well (at least not as far as i can tell)... this is one image (not double exposure)... i think the bokeh comes from the light shining off the dust on the surface, but i'm not really sure...
anyway... this is something of a "four-fer"...
1. phone shot for phone-vember
2. bokeh shot for 52F bokeh prompt (maybe)
3. mundane key
4. one week only still life shot
this is a cool image though, must upgrade my phone!