this was a bit of a surprise... the iPhone has a macro feature, but it doesn't seem to do the close-up bokeh thing very well (at least not as far as i can tell)... this is one image (not double exposure)... i think the bokeh comes from the light shining off the dust on the surface, but i'm not really sure...anyway... this is something of a "four-fer"...1. phone shot for phone-vember2. bokeh shot for 52F bokeh prompt (maybe)3. mundane key4. one week only still life shotincidentally, "the key" is the title of one of my favourite "Yes Prime Minister" episodes...the episode is really about a key, but my favourite favourite bit is right at the beginning when Dorothy is explaining to the PM why she needs to be in the office opposite the "gents' loo" 🥴