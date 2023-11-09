Previous
the key by northy
Photo 4245

the key

this was a bit of a surprise... the iPhone has a macro feature, but it doesn't seem to do the close-up bokeh thing very well (at least not as far as i can tell)... this is one image (not double exposure)... i think the bokeh comes from the light shining off the dust on the surface, but i'm not really sure...

anyway... this is something of a "four-fer"...
1. phone shot for phone-vember
2. bokeh shot for 52F bokeh prompt (maybe)
3. mundane key
4. one week only still life shot

incidentally, "the key" is the title of one of my favourite "Yes Prime Minister" episodes...
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5t4iz4

the episode is really about a key, but my favourite favourite bit is right at the beginning when Dorothy is explaining to the PM why she needs to be in the office opposite the "gents' loo" 🥴


9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens
my iPhone is so ancient that it has a camera, so there’s that ;)
this is a cool image though, must upgrade my phone!
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise