Previous
Photo 4244
i'm blue...
not really... but in the colour version of this the light is VERY blue... 🥴
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iwHb189X84
a very quick "outside" shot for the one week only challenge...
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5396
photos
304
followers
43
following
1162% complete
View this month »
Views
14
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th November 2023 6:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
perspective
,
northy-soundtrack
,
owo-6
,
phone-vember
