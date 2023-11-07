Sign up
Previous
Photo 4243
dystopian wasteland
had fun playing with a double-exposure app on the iPhone for night two of "one week only"...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
sound track:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6epzmRZk6UU
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
iphone
,
tracks
,
iphoneography
,
double exposure
,
subway station
,
human element
,
subway platform
,
northy-soundtrack
,
owo-6
,
scenesoftheroad-61
,
phone-vember
