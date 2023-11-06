Sign up
Previous
Photo 4242
back to the future (only happy when it rains 🥴)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpBFOJ3R0M4
today for the one week only challenge the prompt was "weather"... it rained pretty hard earlier in the day and i had fun taking puddle and reflection shots on my way home tonight 🙃
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5394
photos
305
followers
44
following
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th November 2023 6:16pm
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
car
,
street
,
flipped
,
iphoneography
,
human element
,
northy-soundtrack
,
owo-6
,
scenesoftheroad-61
,
phone-vember
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture! A sensational image!
November 7th, 2023
