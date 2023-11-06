Previous
back to the future (only happy when it rains 🥴) by northy
Photo 4242

back to the future (only happy when it rains 🥴)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpBFOJ3R0M4

today for the one week only challenge the prompt was "weather"... it rained pretty hard earlier in the day and i had fun taking puddle and reflection shots on my way home tonight 🙃

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Corinne C ace
Superb capture! A sensational image!
November 7th, 2023  
