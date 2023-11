self portrait

another go at a shot for 52Frames "inspired by a famous photographer" prompt...



i've always enjoyed Annie Liebowitz's unapologetic enviro portraits... this is a pretty woeful attempt at something emulating her work... but after 4 or 5 rounds of shooting along with both a flu and a covid vaccine, i am now due a nap...



this was shot on my iPhone using my watch as a trigger... it actually works quite nicely...



zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz