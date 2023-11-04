Sign up
Previous
Photo 4240
these boots...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM1kzbAgo_E
i've spent stupid amounts of time today trying to do up an image in the style of Krista van der niet for the artist challenge... and also 52frames where prompt is "inspired by a photographer"...
see here for her images:
https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/
and here for more direct inspo (you have to scroll thru a bit to find the one i mean):
https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/portfolio/het-zuidelijk-toneel-20212022-2/
shot on iPhone using my watch as a trigger (which was tricky, btw... it only has a 3s timer and getting my hands properly in the boots in 3s was harder than it looks!)
i'm still a little uncertain about this image and would love some feedback... does it work? or not quite?
might try something else tomorrow... for now - i'm off to eat chocolate 🥴
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
