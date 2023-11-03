Previous
oops - i did it again by northy
Photo 4239

oops - i did it again

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CduA0TULnow

forked...

shot with iPhone for phone-vember... and also for the minimal theme (kitchen utensil)...

this was a pain to shoot... can't find the tripod that works with my phone so i was holding up the phone with one hand and trying to angle the light with the other... and press the shutter button... plus the 15 has some sort of macro function which should be awesome but it sort of decides on its own when to activate and somehow when it does that it shifts the composition and focus... so yeah... frustrating...

happy Friday everyone!
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise