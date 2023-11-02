Sign up
Photo 4238
ghost train
long exposure shot using the slow shutter app on the iPhone...
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5390
photos
305
followers
44
following
1161% complete
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2023 8:17pm
Tags
iphone
,
train
,
platform
,
subway
,
long exposure
,
slow shutter
,
iphoneography
,
human element
,
phone-vember
