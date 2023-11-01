Previous
denial by northy
denial

a co-worker had these on her desk for halloween and i asked to borrow them 🙃☠️☠️☠️

my first shot for "phone-vember"... i am aiming to use primarily my phone camera for the month... although no limitations on editing tools... this was processed in LR on my laptop...

the mist didn't come up as well as i would have liked, but i think that's the fault of my light set-up and processing and nothing to do with any camera limitations...
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

☠northy

What is this "colour" of which you speak?
