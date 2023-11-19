penguin dreams

for get pushed this week @aecasey challenged me to light painting or light trails using my iPhone...
i did some quick experimenting over the week but never got much i liked in terms of light trails (in fairness, i didn't really apply myself)...
this was taken using the slow shutter app (i really need to figure out if the regular phone app does long exposure because the image quality on the slow shutter app kinda sucks)... i had a patterned light background that i moved during the exposure to get this effect...
not sure if this is entirely what was meant by the challenge, but it's what i've got 🥴