Previous
penguin dreams by northy
Photo 4255

penguin dreams

for get pushed this week @aecasey challenged me to light painting or light trails using my iPhone...

i did some quick experimenting over the week but never got much i liked in terms of light trails (in fairness, i didn't really apply myself)...

this was taken using the slow shutter app (i really need to figure out if the regular phone app does long exposure because the image quality on the slow shutter app kinda sucks)... i had a patterned light background that i moved during the exposure to get this effect...

not sure if this is entirely what was meant by the challenge, but it's what i've got 🥴
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@aecasey - not sure this is quite what you had in mind, but it's what i've got... definitely something i want to play around with a bit more... tx!
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise