leaf me alone (iPhone) by northy
Photo 4261

leaf me alone (iPhone)

taken with the iPhone for phone-vember... and potentially for 52Frames where prompt is nature... a bit of a cheat as it was taken inside...

also to carry on the tradition of shooting a leaf each fall... although i've been a tad inconsistent over the last little while...

https://365project.org/northy/just-because/2022-10-27
https://365project.org/northy/just-because/2021-10-30
https://365project.org/northy/365/2020-10-08
https://365project.org/northy/365/2017-09-21
https://365project.org/northy/365/2016-09-16
http://365project.org/northy/365/2015-09-12
http://365project.org/northy/just-because/2014-10-03
http://365project.org/northy/365/2013-09-03
http://365project.org/northy/365/2012-10-28
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1167% complete

