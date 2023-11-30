Previous
not egg-zactly sure what's going on here... by northy
not egg-zactly sure what's going on here...

for get pushed this week @wakelys challenged me to "egg"... so... egg!

not overly inspired, but i am short on time, energy and phojo... hopefully i'll have time to take another crack (see what i did there? 🥴) at this before the week is up!
☠northy ace
@wakelys - a bit abstract, but it's what occurred this evening 🙃
December 1st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
ya :)
December 1st, 2023  
