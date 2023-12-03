Sign up
Photo 4269
Photo 4269
nightwalker
actually... taken this morning - but it was still dark outside!
for 52F prompt of "hold a light"...
taken in my mom's hallway in Montreal...
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5429
photos
308
followers
43
following
1169% complete
4261
4262
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
Tags
light
,
selfie
,
montreal
,
craptastic mess
,
52frames-2023-northy
Dave
ace
Nice reflection. Eerie composition and feel like many of your images.
December 3rd, 2023
