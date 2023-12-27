if it looks like a duck and quacks like a d...

Previous
reader... it is NOT a duck 🙄

i got a dollhouse bathtub for Christmas... 😊

(I need a tag for "that guy")
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1176% complete

