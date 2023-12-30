Sign up
Photo 4295
alas, poor Yorick...
one of those images that i have no explanation for... carry on!
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5458
photos
310
followers
43
following
1176% complete
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
30th December 2023 6:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
skull
,
that guy
,
crooked house
Jen
ace
The title is enough 😀
December 31st, 2023
