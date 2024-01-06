Sign up
Previous
Photo 4303
Trying to measure up 🙃
A macro shot…. Edited using LR mobile on my iPad…. Still much to figure out!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
1
0
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
macro
,
numbers
,
“measuring
,
tape”
,
“ipad
,
editing”
Jean Karvelis
nice capture!
January 7th, 2024
