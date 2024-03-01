Previous
Ghost truck by northy
Ghost truck

Was playing with long exposure during the drive to Montreal this evening…. As one does…

Carry on!
☠northy

What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Babs ace
Love it fav
March 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done. Time well spent.
March 2nd, 2024  
