Previous
Photo 4355
Ghost truck
Was playing with long exposure during the drive to Montreal this evening…. As one does…
Carry on!
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5527
photos
309
followers
44
following
1193% complete
4346
4348
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st March 2024 6:02pm
truck
,
motion-blur
,
scenesoftheroad
,
scenesoftheroad-65
Babs
ace
Love it fav
March 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done. Time well spent.
March 2nd, 2024
