the prompt at 52Frames this week is "symmetry" and i fell down the rabbit hole 🥴as always, there are many things i'd want to tweak, but this came out waaaaaaaaay better than i could have hoped... the fact that i nailed the height of the teapot is utter and complete pure serendipity...(two shots taken standing in the same spot - one with tea cup the other with teapot... then one was flipped and the two images cut together in PS)