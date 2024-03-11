Sign up
Previous
Photo 4366
Sing it with me…
“Don’t push me ‘cuz I’m close to the edge…”
https://youtu.be/PobrSpMwKk4?si=8XBDJwO6SpBe2jpB
I really need a special tag just for this particular type of shot…. Ah well…. A project for another day…
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
15
365
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
11th March 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fang
,
northy-soundtrack
,
just-ducky
