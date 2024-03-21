Previous
inception by northy
Photo 4376

inception

continuing to experiment with chaos in photography... dragged my camera with vortograph attachment to the office on Friday (snowstorm-in-March day) with some... interesting results...
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1199% complete

