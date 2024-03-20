Sign up
Photo 4375
there's a light...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4G-hjfMR4U
so... pretty sure this is NOT what was intended when the latest architectural challenge set the additional prompt of "light"... but... THERE.IT.WAS 🥴
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49054/architectural-4-challenge-it's-all-about-the-light
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
Tags
light
,
architecture
,
northy-soundtrack
,
architecture-4
,
gettin* me coat
Wendy
ace
This DOES work for this challenge, northy!
What the challenge asks for is to have light accent the building... to give it character.
And even without those lights on - the low key effect makes this building very dramatic and imposing so you have achieved what the challenge asked for.
Thank you for entering the challenge!
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
That used to be me until I saw the light!!! 😀😀😀 Well spotted.
March 21st, 2024
