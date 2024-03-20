Previous
there's a light... by northy
there's a light...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4G-hjfMR4U
so... pretty sure this is NOT what was intended when the latest architectural challenge set the additional prompt of "light"... but... THERE.IT.WAS 🥴
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49054/architectural-4-challenge-it's-all-about-the-light
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Wendy ace
This DOES work for this challenge, northy!
What the challenge asks for is to have light accent the building... to give it character.
And even without those lights on - the low key effect makes this building very dramatic and imposing so you have achieved what the challenge asked for.
Thank you for entering the challenge!
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
That used to be me until I saw the light!!! 😀😀😀 Well spotted.
March 21st, 2024  
