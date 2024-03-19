Sign up
Photo 4374
chaos and meeeeeeeee
28 images of me smooshed together in PS using the difference layer style... converted to B&W in silverFX and then a smidgeon of colour tones added in LR...
carry on...
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5549
photos
307
followers
43
following
4374
15
365
E-M5MarkIII
19th March 2024 8:36pm
photoshop
ps
selfie
craptastic mess
52frames-2024-northy
craptastic-mess
fiveplustwo-artsy
