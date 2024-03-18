Previous
embracing chaos... by northy
Photo 4373

embracing chaos...

prompt at 52F this week is chaos... thought i'd experiment a bit...

this is 10 images of the in-coming subway layered in PS using the hard light layer style...

i ran the result through silverFX two separate times using two different filters...

then took them back to PS where i layered the two versions and played around with masks to expose parts of each...

AND then... back in LR i added some blue tones for coldth...

this would be a classic "craptastic mess" 🥴
