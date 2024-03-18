Sign up
Photo 4373
embracing chaos...
prompt at 52F this week is chaos... thought i'd experiment a bit...
this is 10 images of the in-coming subway layered in PS using the hard light layer style...
i ran the result through silverFX two separate times using two different filters...
then took them back to PS where i layered the two versions and played around with masks to expose parts of each...
AND then... back in LR i added some blue tones for coldth...
this would be a classic "craptastic mess" 🥴
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5548
photos
307
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
22
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th March 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
subway
,
layers
,
etsooi
,
craptastic mess
,
etsooi-158
,
52framees-2024-northy
