through the looking glass... by northy
through the looking glass...

oooooookay... so... i feel like i'm going to this well a little too often, but i wanted to try the vortograph on the hallway, and a subject was required... and then this happened... it's five individual images layered using the hard light layer style (at least, i think that's what i ended up with), with some cloning work to tidy things up a bit ('cos i couldn't help myself)...

this is intended for the chaos theme at 52Frames... seriously tough for me given my natural inclination towards minimalism...
JackieR ace
Awww and Wabbit made it into the photo
March 24th, 2024  
