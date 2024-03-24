through the looking glass...

oooooookay... so... i feel like i'm going to this well a little too often, but i wanted to try the vortograph on the hallway, and a subject was required... and then this happened... it's five individual images layered using the hard light layer style (at least, i think that's what i ended up with), with some cloning work to tidy things up a bit ('cos i couldn't help myself)...



this is intended for the chaos theme at 52Frames... seriously tough for me given my natural inclination towards minimalism...