Photo 4380
I wonder if she paid the fare?
https://youtu.be/SyNt5zm3U_M?si=99BelFy_2JW8weAg
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5556
photos
307
followers
43
following
1200% complete
Views
10
2
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro
25th March 2024 7:23pm
street
,
bird
,
pigeon
,
scenesoftheroad
,
northy-soundtrack
,
human-element
,
subway-platform
,
scenesoftheroad-65
,
soundtitle-105
Joanne Diochon
ace
LOL or, if she took train when it came by.
March 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Maybe she just has a platform ticket
March 27th, 2024
