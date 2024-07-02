Previous
the bridge by northy
Photo 4459

the bridge

another shot from my long walk on the holiday Monday…
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
amyK ace
Very cool
July 4th, 2024  
sj.giesman ace
Love the lines
July 4th, 2024  
