Photo 4461
Brutalism at its finest
For the architecture challenge - the prompt being “windows”…. And also for the abstract challenge…. ‘Cuz - why not?
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th July 2024 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
abstract
,
architecture
,
angles
,
architecture-7
,
abstract-81
