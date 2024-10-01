Sign up
Photo 4550
run now... pasta later!
(it's what's written on one of the signs 🥴)...
taken at Nathan Phillips Square Oct 20... as runners were finishing up a run... my son ran the half-marathon... his first one!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
run
,
people
,
crowds
,
pov
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2024
