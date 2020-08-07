Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 587
is there a spoon?
well... it's reasonably abstract... and on the plus side this might inform a rainbow month next spring 🤣
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
3
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3973
photos
403
followers
51
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th August 2020 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
abstractaug2020
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
Beau
ace
Awesome. Love the color, composition and abstract feel
August 8th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous DOF - fav
August 8th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Oh Yes great composition and colour! Fav!
August 8th, 2020
