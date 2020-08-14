Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 594
yes - we all know it's a fork
but i was playing around with a new toy, and i like how it's kinda distorted... and i'm going with the idea that it's *almost* abstract... work with me on this, 'k?
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3987
photos
399
followers
51
following
162% complete
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
591
3106
3107
592
593
3108
594
3109
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th August 2020 9:05pm
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
colour
,
distortion
,
iphoneography
,
abstractish
,
northy-fork
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!!
August 15th, 2020
