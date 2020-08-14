Previous
yes - we all know it's a fork by northy
Photo 594

yes - we all know it's a fork

but i was playing around with a new toy, and i like how it's kinda distorted... and i'm going with the idea that it's *almost* abstract... work with me on this, 'k?
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
162% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!!
August 15th, 2020  
